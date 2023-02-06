DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

