DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 16.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,141. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

