David Pendarvis Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $336,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,672 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00.

On Monday, December 5th, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00.

ResMed Trading Down 1.9 %

ResMed stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 311,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

