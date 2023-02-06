DataHighway (DHX) One Day Volume Reaches $363,908.76

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $76.63 million and approximately $363,908.76 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00010436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00428049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.29196287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00426182 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,067,592 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.28366829 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $352,345.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.