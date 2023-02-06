Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.00. Daseke shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 138,713 shares.

Daseke Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $511.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

