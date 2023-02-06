CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of CVS Health worth $318,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.