CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

