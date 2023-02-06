Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

CMI stock opened at $257.90 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,021,926. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

