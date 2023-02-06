Cronos (CRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.97 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $20.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00087982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 240.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.