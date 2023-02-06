Crake Asset Management LLP Sells 39,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crake Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

UNH stock opened at $472.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $441.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

