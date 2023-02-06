Cowen Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $74.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

Match Group Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

