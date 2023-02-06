Covenant Price Reaches $0.68 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $52.89 million and $93,180.33 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.49 or 0.29008148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00428828 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

