CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 811 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.04% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $25.10 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

