CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 742 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 163,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. 71,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,074. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

