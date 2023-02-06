CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,724 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. 144,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,649. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

