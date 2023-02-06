CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.35% of Cousins Properties worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 99.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.36. 127,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

