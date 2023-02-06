CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 83,750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,750 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. 6,678,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,944,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

