CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 24,766 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $32,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.91. 403,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,092. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,968. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

