CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.26. 765,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

