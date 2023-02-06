Constellation Price Down 14.4% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $116.58 million and approximately $467,097.48 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00426743 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.77 or 0.29107202 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00428086 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Constellation Coin Trading
