Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.