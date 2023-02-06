Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 410,009 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.3% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.00% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $47,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.11 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.