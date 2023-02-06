Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EMB opened at $88.15 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

