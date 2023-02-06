Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 953.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 346,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,118,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 303,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $411.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.