Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,837 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $19,086,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $283.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.