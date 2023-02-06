Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,004 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.62 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.