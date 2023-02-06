Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

