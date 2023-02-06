Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 18,151 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $57.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

