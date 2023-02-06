Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,142 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

NYSE:PXD opened at $221.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.