Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.23. 666,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,194. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

