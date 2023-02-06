Comparing SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) & HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEEK and HireRight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 31.30 HireRight $829.84 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -46.28

SEEK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEEK N/A N/A N/A HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SEEK and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SEEK and HireRight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEEK 0 0 1 0 3.00 HireRight 0 3 3 0 2.50

HireRight has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given HireRight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than SEEK.

Summary

HireRight beats SEEK on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

