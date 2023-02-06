Comparing Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) & Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF)

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calian Group and Rexel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A N/A $1.44 29.86 Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 26.18

Rexel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calian Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

45.6% of Calian Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Calian Group and Rexel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rexel 1 2 3 0 2.33

Calian Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.53%. Rexel has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Calian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than Rexel.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and Rexel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Rexel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calian Group beats Rexel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

