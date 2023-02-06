Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

CBSH opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,645 shares of company stock worth $3,040,504 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

