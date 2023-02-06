Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $38,813.88 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,667. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

