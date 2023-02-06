Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.67 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

