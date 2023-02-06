Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.