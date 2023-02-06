Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.05 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,639.23 or 0.07125144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $9.13 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

