Coin98 Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $56.11 million and $25.20 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.57 or 0.01438591 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00037208 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.73 or 0.01691697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.