CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,031 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of CME Group worth $447,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.04. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

