Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$393.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.41 million.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

CLFD opened at $62.02 on Monday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after buying an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

