Citizens & Northern Corp Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $29.28. 9,678,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,069,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

