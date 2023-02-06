Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,397,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,870,203. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $84.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

