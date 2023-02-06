Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $158.50. 531,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,750. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

