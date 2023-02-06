Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 6,964 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up about 6.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,737,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 246.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. 23,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.