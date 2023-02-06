Citigroup Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $268.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $273.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.96. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

