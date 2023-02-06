Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

