Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 1.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

CTAS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $441.65. 44,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

