Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Stephens

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $385.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.09.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 1 year low of $218.01 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.26.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

