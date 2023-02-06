Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Stephens

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $385.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.09.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 1 year low of $218.01 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.