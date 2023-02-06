Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $24.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.20 billion. Cigna also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.45.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %

CI stock opened at $292.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.26. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.