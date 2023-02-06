CIBC Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$146.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of GIB opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CGI by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

